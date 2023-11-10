A Quick Guide To The Types Of Groceries You Can Find At A Health Food Store

We all look for ways to live healthier lifestyles, but that concept sometimes seems elusive or subjective — not to mention time-consuming and expensive. Fortunately, there's a simple way to turn the health wheel in the right direction, and it involves something we already do in the course of daily life: grocery shopping.

Choosing where we buy our weekly fresh veggies, meats, cheeses, and snacks is arguably easier than ever, thanks to nationwide chain grocers doling out competitively priced goods from across the country. But some savvy shoppers believe that today's health food stores offer way more choices for the health-conscious consumer — especially when it comes to fresh local foods, unique regional specialties, freshly baked breads, sustainable food practices, fewer additives, and more.

While health food stores carry a reputation for higher costs, that can vary depending on which markets you choose. Many communities have mom-and-pop venues, local co-op grocery stores, or sometimes nonprofits that lean toward healthier options. Larger cities often boast health food chains such as Whole Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market. Prices vary widely, so it's important to gauge the return in value regarding your health and a richer, more varied approach to eating.

Understanding what's available inside the doors of local health food stores may illuminate some options for how you shop and eat. Here's a look at what's perched on those shelves, packed in those freezers, buried in bulk containers, stacked on snack and supplement shelves, and displayed behind the deli and bakery counters.