Clifton's Republic Is The Historic LA Restaurant Inspired By The Forest

Los Angeles has its share of historic eateries, but perhaps the most flamboyant and storied of all is the venerable Clifton's Republic in the historic downtown business district. The location was originally one of a chain of cafeterias founded by Clifford Clinton in 1931, sporting a dining room designed to look like a forest grotto. The former Clifton's Brookdale was transformed into a multi-story entertainment venue under the new ownership of Andrew Meieran.

Meieran's addition of a massive four-story artificial coastal redwood tree in the building pays tribute to the woodland theme originally crafted by Clinton, which was aimed at drawing more patrons to his cafeteria. Clinton drew inspiration from the beautiful Santa Cruz mountains in Northern California for his cafeteria design. He recreated the lush landscape he admired, cleverly concealing pillars as tree trunks and adorning the walls with timberland murals.

Although the cafeteria weathered ups and downs in the Great Depression-era economy, it famously fed anyone regardless of their ability to pay and welcomed everyone in its racially integrated dining room. In 2010, the Clinton family handed over their long-standing business to Meieran, who has undertaken a phased renovation of the venue. To date, he has invested more than $14 million in the transformation.