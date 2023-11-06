Review: The Candy Cottage Of Christmas Magic At Rockefeller Center Will Leave A Sour Taste In Your Mouth

Like many, I'm a sucker for the holiday season. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Halloween I'm ready to swap out my pumpkins for gingerbread houses and candy canes, which is why when I learned about the opening of The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic at Rockefeller Center, my interest was immediately piqued. What could be better than a sugar-centered experiential adventure through one of New York City's most storied locations to spend the holidays?

The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic officially opened its doors to the public on Sunday, November 5th, but I previewed the experience ahead of its official launch. I imagined a sprawling cottage with steaming cups of hot cocoa, candy cane straws, gingerbread cookies, and chocolate bonbons, but the experience that awaited me was nothing short of a disappointment. It should be said that previews are the way to work out kinks, to figure out the aspects of a restaurant or performance that can be improved, essentially to iron out the wrinkles. I can only speak to my own adventure at the Candy Cottage, but the guests who joined me had resoundingly similar feelings.