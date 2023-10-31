Zuni Café's Famous Chicken Bread Salad Stars Savory Pan Drippings For Elevated Flavor

For over four decades, San Francisco's Zuni Café has been a beloved fixture of the city's dining scene, and one dish has consistently stolen the spotlight — a simple roast chicken served atop a bed of toasted bread salad. What keeps even the most discerning patrons satisfied year after year? The secret lies in the meticulous care and technique applied to every element of this timeless recipe.

From selecting the perfect chicken size and allowing it to rest after careful salting, to the wood-fired oven roasting, and the thoughtful balance of flavors and textures in the salad, every detail matters. The inclusion of chicken drippings in the salad further elevates its perfection. Zuni's bread salad is a testament to the untapped potential of pan drippings. By incorporating these rich flavors into the toasted bread, the salad mirrors the roasted chicken's essence, rendering it just as essential as the meat. This salad is more than a mere accompaniment; it's a culinary masterpiece that transcends the sum of its parts.