The Ultimate Wine Pairing For Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

If you've picked up some of Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce, you might also want to grab a bottle of the 2021 Still Bend Barbera Lodi California, says Catherine Fallis, master sommelier at Bright Cellars in a press release sent to Tasting Table. The wine has a "richer and riper" profile compared to classic Italian iterations of Barbera. Yet it is still subtle enough not to obscure the delicate flavors of the sauce.

A California-produced version of one of the classic wines of Italy may seem like an odd choice for a creamy sauce featuring softly sweet pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots, as well as earthy, assertive sage and rosemary. But Barbera is a wine considered to be perfectly matched to tomatoes, garlic, and briny olives, the latter two of which Trader Joe's sauce features.

Also, consider some of the other examples of what Barbera pairs with — rich charcuterie, grilled and braised joints of meat, gamy duck, sausages, stews, and more. The Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce may be vegetarian, but it is no shrinking violet in terms of flavor and weight, with a creamy mouthfeel that coats the tongue with strong herbaceousness and winter squash sweetness. Barbera provides a perfect contrast on the palate.