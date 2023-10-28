Honey Pumpkin Dinner Rolls Recipe

Yeast-risen dinner rolls are a staple in many culinary traditions, symbolizing warmth, comfort, and the joy of sharing. The process of preparing yeast-based dough, allowing it to rise, and then baking it into perfectly golden rolls is almost therapeutic. The aroma that fills the kitchen as they bake is undeniably inviting, evoking memories of family gatherings, holiday feasts, and moments of togetherness. Now, imagine enhancing this classic with the rich, earthy flavors of pumpkin, complemented by the sweet and subtle taste of honey. Pumpkin brings in a seasonal touch, an ode to the bounties of autumn. When combined with honey, it offers a delicate sweetness and moistness to the rolls, creating a balance that's not overly sweet but just right for the palate.

Given their festive and flavorful profile, these rolls are ideal for occasions like Thanksgiving. These pumpkin dinner rolls, tinged with honey, were created by recipe developer Taylor Murray. "Whether it's accompanying a roast turkey, soaking up the gravy, or simply being enjoyed with a slather of butter, these rolls are on constant rotation in my kitchen towards the end of the year," says Murray.