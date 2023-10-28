Honey Pumpkin Dinner Rolls Recipe
Yeast-risen dinner rolls are a staple in many culinary traditions, symbolizing warmth, comfort, and the joy of sharing. The process of preparing yeast-based dough, allowing it to rise, and then baking it into perfectly golden rolls is almost therapeutic. The aroma that fills the kitchen as they bake is undeniably inviting, evoking memories of family gatherings, holiday feasts, and moments of togetherness. Now, imagine enhancing this classic with the rich, earthy flavors of pumpkin, complemented by the sweet and subtle taste of honey. Pumpkin brings in a seasonal touch, an ode to the bounties of autumn. When combined with honey, it offers a delicate sweetness and moistness to the rolls, creating a balance that's not overly sweet but just right for the palate.
Given their festive and flavorful profile, these rolls are ideal for occasions like Thanksgiving. These pumpkin dinner rolls, tinged with honey, were created by recipe developer Taylor Murray. "Whether it's accompanying a roast turkey, soaking up the gravy, or simply being enjoyed with a slather of butter, these rolls are on constant rotation in my kitchen towards the end of the year," says Murray.
Gather the ingredients for pumpkin dinner rolls
These soft and fluffy rolls have all the classic ingredients of a typical batch of rolls. You'll need flour, salt, active dry yeast, egg, unsalted butter, and some whole milk. These particular rolls have a couple of extra ingredients to make them more special: honey and pumpkin puree. You can use canned pumpkin or roast a pumpkin and make it yourself.
Step 1: Bloom the yeast
In a small saucepan, warm the milk to about 110 F. Pour it into a large mixing bowl. Stir in ¼ cup honey until it dissolves. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk-honey mixture. Let it sit for about 5-7 minutes, or until the mixture becomes foamy.
Step 2: Make the dough
Once the yeast is activated, whisk in the egg and pumpkin puree until well combined. Gradually fold in the all-purpose flour and salt by hand or by using a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Continue mixing until the dough begins to come together. Add in 2 tablespoons of softened butter to the dough and mix on low for about 10 minutes, or until the dough becomes smooth and elastic.
Step 3: Proof the dough
Lightly grease a large bowl. Transfer the dough to the bowl and turn it around to coat it with a thin layer of grease. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let it sit in a warm, draft-free spot for 1-2 hours, or until it has doubled in size.
Step 4: Punch and shape
Lightly grease a baking pan. Once the dough has risen, punch it down gently and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 12-16 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a ball and arrange them in the prepared baking pan.
Step 5: Complete the second proof
Cover the pan loosely with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let the rolls rise for another hour or until they've puffed up nicely.
Step 6: Make the glaze
Preheat your oven to 375 F. In a small dish, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir in the 2 teaspoons of honey to create a glaze.
Step 7: Glaze the rolls
Gently brush the honey-butter glaze all over the tops of the risen rolls.
Step 8: Bake the rolls
Place the baking pan in the preheated oven and bake for 20-22 minutes, or until the rolls are golden brown and sound hollow when tapped.
Step 9: Remove and cool
Remove the rolls from the oven and allow them to cool slightly on a wire rack.
Can I substitute the pumpkin puree with something else or use fresh pumpkin instead?
While pumpkin puree gives these dinner rolls a distinct autumnal flavor and tender crumb, you can use other purees as substitutes. Butternut squash or sweet potato puree can be excellent alternatives, offering a similar texture and slightly different yet delightful taste. If you're aiming for a fresh pumpkin approach, choose a sugar pie pumpkin or another cooking variety.
To make your own puree, slice the pumpkin in half, scoop out the seeds, and roast the halves in the oven at 400 F for about 30-45 minutes, or until the flesh is soft. Once cooled, scoop out the flesh and puree it in a food processor until smooth. Remember that the moisture content can vary with homemade puree, so you may need to slightly adjust the amount of liquid in your recipe to get the desired dough consistency. Regardless of your choice, using a substitute or fresh pumpkin can provide a unique twist to your yeast-raised pumpkin dinner rolls and cater to personal preferences or seasonal availability.
What are some common pitfalls to avoid when working with yeast to ensure my rolls rise properly?
Working with yeast can seem daunting, but by being mindful of a few key points, you can ensure successful, fluffy dinner rolls. First, ensure that your yeast is fresh. Expired or stale yeast may not activate, leading to dense rolls. Secondly, when proofing the yeast (mixing it with warm liquid to activate it), be cautious of the temperature. If the liquid is too hot, it can kill the yeast; if too cold, the yeast may not activate. Aim for a temperature around 100-110 F. A kitchen thermometer can be a handy tool for this.
Additionally, provide your dough with a warm, draft-free environment to rise. Many bakers opt for an oven that's been briefly preheated and then turned off, or a spot on the counter covered with a damp cloth. Lastly, avoid over-kneading the dough, which can make the rolls tough. When the dough is smooth and springs back slightly when poked, it's usually ready.
- 1 cup milk
- ¼ cup plus 2 teaspoons honey, divided
- 1 packet yeast (about 2 ¼ teaspoons)
- 1 egg
- ⅓ cup pumpkin puree
- 3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoon butter, divided
|Calories per Serving
|168
|Total Fat
|4.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|6.1 g
|Sodium
|145.6 mg
|Protein
|4.2 g