The Best Meal Andrew Zimmern Ate In 2023 - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern, the award-winning culinary mastermind and TV star, has eaten a lot of excellent meals, but there is one that stands out amongst the crowd. Tasting Table sat down with Zimmern at this year's New York Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) for an exclusive interview, where he treated festival-goers to a food demonstration featuring some of his signature culinary specialties, including roasting unusual fish and making delicious Asian-inspired sauces.

As we look toward the year's end, Zimmern reflected on the meals he's eaten during 2023, specifically the one he'd rank the highest. "The best [meal]?" Zimmern asked. "As someone who consumes so much food in so many different places, that's really, really hard. However — and I've given this answer a thousand times — I do so much eating and I live in food that frequently it's whatever I've most recently had."

Zimmern, who is based in Minnesota, was at the season opener for Upland game hunting when he created his surprise best meal of the year: "A roasted partridge dish." The partridge was prepared in his outdoor kitchen, where he was filming "Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen" for the Outdoor Channel. "Something that I do a lot living in Minnesota is hunting, and then taking that food back, or fishing or foraging, and then taking wild foods back to the kitchen," he shared.