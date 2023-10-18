Chipotle Announces The Return Of $6 Booritos With A Late Night Twist

Halloween partying can mean outsized cravings, and fast casual restaurant chain Chipotle doesn't want to see anyone's spooky good time waylaid by hunger. To that end, the chain announced that its annual Boorito deal is returning for Halloween 2023. On October 31, Chipotle Rewards members will be able to snag a burrito — or other entrée — for just $6 at their local Chipotle between 3 p.m. local time and the store's closing time.

To take part, customers just need to use the code "BOORITO" on the Chipotle website or app after 3 p.m. local time to unlock the discounted entrée item of their choice. "Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Brand Officer, noted in a press release. "This year, our digital offer makes it even easier for fans to fuel their Halloween celebrations with real food."

Realizing that some people may find themselves out and about a little later than normal, Chipotle also announced that select stores in college towns will be open until the stroke of midnight. With an uptick in post-8 p.m. sales on past Halloweens and market data pointing to Gen Z's desire for Chipotle to expand its availability at night, the restaurant is extending its hours at 53 locations in those college towns that eat the most Chipotle. The number is also a nod to the 53 "real ingredients" on the chain's menu.