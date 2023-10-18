Chipotle Announces The Return Of $6 Booritos With A Late Night Twist
Halloween partying can mean outsized cravings, and fast casual restaurant chain Chipotle doesn't want to see anyone's spooky good time waylaid by hunger. To that end, the chain announced that its annual Boorito deal is returning for Halloween 2023. On October 31, Chipotle Rewards members will be able to snag a burrito — or other entrée — for just $6 at their local Chipotle between 3 p.m. local time and the store's closing time.
To take part, customers just need to use the code "BOORITO" on the Chipotle website or app after 3 p.m. local time to unlock the discounted entrée item of their choice. "Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Brand Officer, noted in a press release. "This year, our digital offer makes it even easier for fans to fuel their Halloween celebrations with real food."
Realizing that some people may find themselves out and about a little later than normal, Chipotle also announced that select stores in college towns will be open until the stroke of midnight. With an uptick in post-8 p.m. sales on past Halloweens and market data pointing to Gen Z's desire for Chipotle to expand its availability at night, the restaurant is extending its hours at 53 locations in those college towns that eat the most Chipotle. The number is also a nod to the 53 "real ingredients" on the chain's menu.
Chipotle keeps it spicy on Halloween
For the past 22 years, Chipotle has helped famished Halloween revelers stay satiated whether they're doing some old-fashioned trick-or-treating or hitting up a costume party, and it doesn't intend to stop the beloved tradition anytime soon. In years past, the festive deal was a bit more lo-fi, with customers merely needing to show up to a Chipotle in a costume to get the Boorito discount.
The years 2020 and 2021 saw the deal go online only, but it returned to in-person ordering in 2022 — though Chipotle Rewards membership was now required. As of 2023, the deal is back online. To redeem it, orders must be placed through the Chipotle Rewards app or website, but dressing up in Halloween garb is no longer required. Costume or not, Chipotle is definitely spicing things up this year.
In addition to staying open late, the 53 college town stores will also be giving away bottles of Tabasco Scorpion Sauce that should keep Halloween heat seekers happy. The stores will give away a free bottle with the first 100 digital orders received after 10 p.m. on Halloween night. Tabasco Scorpion Sauce is one of the hottest sauces the Tabasco company produces, a potent blend of scorpion peppers, guava, pineapple, and original Tabasco Sauce that clocks in at around 50,000 Scoville Units, which are a measure of chili's heat. For comparison, traditional red Tabasco Sauce is a mere 2,500 to 5,000 Scoville Units.