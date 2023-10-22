At San Francisco's Tonga Room You Can Sip Cocktails Around A Swimming Pool Turned Tiki Bar

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you see the words "tiki bar"? A fruity umbrella drink served in a hollowed-out pineapple? A dashboard hula doll? A rainbow of hanging paper lanterns? To be fair, there's a lot of kitsch inherent in tiki décor, but there's a lot of history, too. Consider San Francisco's Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar. Located at the Fairmont San Francisco in the City by the Bay's iconic Nob Hill neighborhood, the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is a longtime mainstay that remains popular among visitors and locals alike. At first glance, it may appear to be a typical, albeit somewhat refined, version of a classic tiki bar, but there's more to the Tonga Room than meets the eye — at least when you know where to look.

Prior to the debut of the Tonga Room in 1945, a swanky indoor swimming pool occupied the space. Known as the Fairmont Terrace Plunge, the 75-foot pool opened in 1929 — a first for San Francisco — and quickly earned a following among the city's movers and shakers of the day. But by the mid-1940s, interest was waning. So what's a luxury hotel to do with a rarely used indoor swimming pool? Turn it into a tiki bar, of course. It was a challenging task to be sure, but the powers-that-be at Fairmont San Francisco — the flagship property of the still-prominent hotel brand — were confident enough in their vision to call on Hollywood for design advice.