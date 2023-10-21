Serve Home Fries With Toothpicks For A Dippable Party Appetizer

Home fries — cubed potatoes fried to be golden brown and crispy — are more than just the perfect side dish to your morning eggs. Another great opportunity to use home fries is as a dinner party appetizer — after all, potatoes are easily one of the most beloved foods out there, especially when they're fried and bitesize. Not only will they be a hit with the crowd, but they're super easy to prepare. If you want to make them from scratch, a simple home fries recipe takes around 20 total minutes to whip up. Or, to make prep even simpler in order to focus most of your attention on the main course, you can also use your favorite store-bought home fries.

To make them fit for the appetizer tray, we recommend serving the home fries with toothpicks so that guests can grab just one or two at a time without needing a plate to rest them on. Plus, serving home fries on toothpicks ensures that they're easy to dip, which, with the right sauce, will make the appetizer stand out even more.

So which sauces should you offer with your home fries appetizer?