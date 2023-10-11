Starbucks Japan's Black Halloween Frappuccino Conceals A Sweet Surprise

It may be an eerie black, but the new Halloween-themed Booooo Frappuccino from Starbucks Japan is an unsurprisingly sweet drink. That sweetness is cranked up even further with the addition of a vibrant pumpkin pudding that hides in the depths of this inky coffee beverage. The coffee itself is flavored and colored by bitter black caramel, which is also drizzled over the ghostly white mound of whipped cream on top. The bitter sweetness of the black caramel plays against the pudding's creamy mouthfeel and squash sweetness.

If that wasn't enough to celebrate the spookiest time of the year, Starbucks Japan also rolled out a jet black cupcake dubbed the Halloween Chocolate Cake. But, beneath its hard chocolate frosting layer, a dollop of purple blueberry cream casts a striking glow in the cupcake's cocoa shroud.

Both items are available for just a limited time, running from October 11 to October 31, 2023. The Booooo Frappuccino retails for 678 yen ($4.54) to go and 490 yen ($4.62) in stores. The Halloween Chocolate Cake rings up for a to-go price of 324 yen ($2.17) and in store for 330 yen ($2.21).