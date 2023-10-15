The Ultimate Wine Pairing To Complement Cast Iron Fig Cornbread

Tasting Table's recipe for cast iron fig cornbread is a unique spin on a classic dish — it's the cornbread you know and love but with a few upgrades, including fresh figs as a topping and a lemon-honey glaze to bring it all together. A recipe this memorable and delicious deserves to be the star of the show, not just a side dish — which means it deserves its own wine pairing.

To determine the ultimate wine pairing to complement cast iron fig cornbread, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Catherine Fallis, a master sommelier at the wine subscription service Bright Cellars. Firstly, Fallis agrees that the cornbread shouldn't be subjected to side-dish status; she said, "With a sweet batter, fresh figs, and a lemon-honey glaze, this would make a nice brunch dish."

So, it's settled that the cornbread belongs at brunch, but what kind of wine should go with it? Fallis said, "What better way to celebrate a relaxed day than with a sparkling wine?"