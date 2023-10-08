Celebrity Chef And Restaurateur Michael Chiarello Has Died

Luminary California native Michael Chiarello, the creative force behind numerous Napa Valley restaurants, a home goods store, and the Chiarello Family Vineyards has died at age 61. His untimely death followed an allergic reaction. Chiarello's love of food and cooking began with the Southern Italian traditions of his childhood home. As he explained to the Napa Valley Register, "We foraged for our food. The kitchen table was our entertainment. If we had pasta with porcini mushrooms, we'd talk about how we picked them. ... There was a story to all the food we brought home, and it made everything taste even better."

Chiarello went on to graduate from the Culinary Academy of America. After a brief stint working in Florida, where he was quickly named Food and Wine's Chef of the Year, Chiarello brought his successful cooking style back to California. Chiarello's first restaurant venture in Napa Valley, Tra Vigne, was a gathering place for culinary influencers and helped to shape the seasonal wine country cuisine Napa is now famous for.

He went on to open seven more restaurants, including his current ventures Coqueta and Bottega. His influence went far beyond his restaurants: Chiarello wrote a handful of books sharing his culinary expertise and stories about life in wine country, developed a line of flavored olive oils, opened a retail store, and created his own winery.