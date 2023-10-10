Stirring Is The Last Thing You Should Do When Trying To Cool Down Hot Liquids

There's nothing better than warming your hands and belly up with a hot wintry beverage on a cool day — whether it's a brewed coffee, a pumpkin spice latte, or your favorite tea. However, getting cozy with a hot drink sometimes leads to a situation we're unfortunately all too familiar with: burning your tongue when trying to take a sip too soon. To avoid this, it's a good idea to learn how to quickly cool things down to an enjoyable level.

Stirring may be a natural impulse, but it isn't actually that effective when it comes to cooling down hot drinks or other liquids. According to New Scientist, stirring does accelerate the natural process of convection, in which the hottest liquid circulates from the bottom and middle of a container to the surface, where it then loses its heat to the air. So, technically, it does lower the temperature of your beverage — but only slightly. In fact, stirring for 10 minutes straight will only drop the drink's temperature by a couple of degrees. That's a lot of work for a pretty small result that will happen without your intervention, anyway.

Meanwhile, the act of stirring adds a minimal amount of heat by way of kinetic energy, defined by Brittanica as the energy of motion. But, since the hot liquid already has a lot of energy (as evidenced by its heat), it won't add a noticeable amount of warmth — unless, as New Scientist notes, you were to stir so fast that the drink would splatter anyway. So, that leaves us with a big question: What is the best way to cool down hot liquids?