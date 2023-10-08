Starbucks' Orange Drink Is Actually Full Of Peach Flavor

While the original conception by Totally the Bomb is delicious, it's always nice to know some ways to switch up the Orange Drink if you're looking for modifications. For example, you could forgo the soy milk for a less creamy drink that is closer to flavored tea. Or, you could go the other way and ask for more than a splash of soy milk — you could request a grande amount but within a venti cup to give you more room to fill it up with soy milk (or whatever milk you prefer — oat, almond or regular whole milk).

Another way to upgrade the Orange Drink is to turn it into a frappuccino. To do this, ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, then request an addition of peach syrup. If you're worried about missing out on the tea flavor, you can ask for Iced Peach Green Tea to be included as well. The color of the frappuccino may be a bit lighter than the sunset-like color of the original Orange Drink, but the flavor will be there, which is the most important part.