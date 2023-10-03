Chef Virgilio Martinez Tells Us His Favorite Los Angeles Restaurants - Exclusive

Central in Lima was recently crowned the World's Best Restaurant, which means that its owner and head chef, Virgilio Martinez, is the best chef in the world. A chef who travels all over Peru, Martinez loves finding new and interesting ingredients to add to his seasonal menus. The dishes he creates from these explorations are why most believe he received the top honors in Spain last summer. But Martinez doesn't just limit his travels up and down the borders of Peru; he also takes time out of his busy schedule to visit other cities and countries all over the world.

He recently came to Los Angeles for the annual LA Food Bowl to sign his newest cookbook and show Angelenos how he turns new and unusual ingredients into unique versions of ceviche and potatoes. After sampling the dishes, it's safe to say that Martinez knows a thing or two about unusual ingredients and how to turn them into a delicious dish. Unfortunately, Martinez can't make these recipes every day for every meal. So, what does he eat while he's in town? We asked him, and he was nice enough to share his favorite Los Angeles restaurants. While you may not be able to visit all the restaurants on 50's Best or even the top restaurant, Central, you could definitely visit the three Martinez hits whenever he's in town.