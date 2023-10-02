Review: Pringles X The Caviar Co. Crisps And Caviar Collab Is A Tasty But Pricey Play On The TikTok Trend
You might have heard about the culinary trend of mixing so-called low foods with luxury items, as in caviar on potato chips. The salty combination is a step up from a "caviar bump," which includes licking the pile of fish eggs off your hand, and akin to chef David Chang's recommendation to add caviar to Popeye's biscuits. Naturally, major brands have sought to follow in the wake of this wave, which has led to a unique collaboration.
In the spirit of high-meet-low snacks, Pringles and The Caviar Co. joined forces. Tasting Table received a kit from the brand partnership in order to try a new take on the TikTok trend, dubbed Crisps and Caviar by the two companies. Did we jump at the chance to sample sustainably farmed caviar with the iconic can of chips ubiquitous to our childhood? You bet we did. Did we also squint at the idea of sampling roe with BBQ-flavored chips? Yes, also that.
Spending triple digitals on a snack that you can (at least partially) buy at a bodega should make anyone take pause. So, we dove into the caviar and potato chips taste test to give you all the details about whether this latest entry in the so-called "quiet luxury" trend is worth your time.
Why are people eating caviar and Pringles?
Like so many delicious food trends before, Martha Stewart might be the reason the internet rediscovered caviar and potato chips. TikTok went all in when Stewart said potato chips and caviar with crème fraîche is one of her favorite snacks (she went on to form a brand partnership to replace homemade waffle chips with Frito-Lay). Gen Z and Millennials from all reaches of social media — and fellow media types like us — lost their minds over the decadent fish eggs paired with a snack typically devoured at a family barbecue or when stress eating. People couldn't believe it until they started doing taste tests — this is the Pringles version.
The combination makes sense. Sure, caviar has been branded as an elitist delicacy reserved only for special occasions — and certain types, like Beluga caviar, still fall into that category for most of us. But you can purchase many other types of fresh sturgeon caviar and roe for affordable prices. (Fun fact: only sturgeon eggs can be called caviar, but all fish eggs are roe.)
What is in the Pringle Crisps and Caviar Collection?
While Pringles might be a household name, The Caviar Co. is a less-known U.S. company, founded by two sisters in San Francisco. The company focuses on sustainability in aquaculture to lessen the impacts of harvesting caviar on wild sturgeon populations. In partnership, Pringles developed three snacking Crisps and Caviar kits with The Caviar Co. The collection aims to match original and flavored Pringles with complementing taste profiles of roe and caviar.
The kit is packaged in a sleek black box that evokes the luxurious feel of opening a new Apple product — a black ribbon handle is a nice touch. Each package includes either a jar of The Caviar Co.'s smoked trout roe, as in bright orange eggs, or a jar of small black globules of classic white sturgeon. The mid-tier kit is a jar of white sturgeon eggs, which is considered actual caviar. One tester even called the trout roe "cute" in comparison.
Not all brand collabs are overpriced gimmicks; a recent pastrami-flavored martini we tried was actually a steal. As for this one, the limited-edition kits are a sleek and all-American take on the caviar and potato chips trend and seem to be making waves on TikTok.
Price and availability
The most budget-friendly kit is called the Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores. The $49 kit includes a 1-ounce jar of smoked trout roe, a small can of Sour Cream & Onion Pringles, crème fraîche, and a special Mr. Pringles-inspired serving tray to enjoy the treats "on the go." We're guessing "on-the-go" alludes more to a party or picnic than a treat for your morning commute. The kits include "gold" plastic spoons and a jar opener that doubles as a keychain (seriously mobile caviar).
The next kit is the Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea, for $110. It features a small can of Original Pringles with a 1-ounce jar of classic white sturgeon caviar and crème fraîche, as well as the signature tray and accompanying utensils.
The kit that Tasting Table received for review is the Pringles x The Caviar Co. Crisps and Caviar Flight. The flights can be purchased for $140, complete with all three flavors of Pringles — but no crème fraîche — and both the smoked trout roe and classic white sturgeon.
For context, the classic California white sturgeon caviar by The Caviar Co. is an entry-level option, and the 1-ounce jar comes in at $60 each at the time of publication. The Caviar Co.'s smoked trout roe is $15 for a 1-ounce jar. The Crisps and Caviar collection is limited-edition and can be purchased on PringlesandCaviar.shop or at The Caviar Co.'s San Francisco location.
Original Pringles taste test
The white sturgeon brings out the potato starch of the Original Pringles chip. One tester said, with only a hint of sarcasm, "Tastes very russet forward." It also doesn't have much of an aftertaste, resulting in a clean bite and pairing well with the salinity of the chip. Matching just the caviar and crisp — sans-crème fraîche — brought out a hint of smoke and black pepper. Overall, it's a flash of saltiness but a simple pairing we could reach for continuously.
By comparison, the smoked trout is a stand-out flavor. All subtleties are gone, but the satisfying burst of each orange sphere is on par with the iconic pop of opening a can of Pringles (we had to). The smoked taste is both robust and still delivers fresh oceanic flavors that pair well with the starch of the Pringles.
The addition of crème fraîche does mellow the fresh oceanic flavor of both the white sturgeon and smoked trout roe. The cream makes for a more substantial snack, but we recommend starting without the additional dollop to avoid dulling your tastebuds. Plus, the crème fraîche is an aesthetic presentation in addition to allowing the individual elements of salt and starch to be more pronounced. The cream does take away some of the initial "wow" factor of the roe, but we can see why the combination has its loyalists.
Sour Cream & Onion Pringles taste test
Sour Cream & Onion Pringles makes sense in theory for pairing with the umami and saltiness of caviar. This flavor of Pringles includes a variety of sour cream solids and milk ingredients that are reminiscent of the crème fraîche.
It's a hard pass for us, however, when paired with smoked trout. The onion powder, sour cream, and natural flavors compete with the piscine (aka fishy) notes of the roe. In other words, it ends with the wrong kind of fish flavor. We found the addition of crème fraîche didn't help improve the outcome this time.
The white sturgeon caviar, on the other hand, doesn't clash with the Sour Cream & Onion Pringles. We found the combination offers a clean finish like the ocean — more fried white fish than week-old tilapia. The chip is quite strong, but it's also tangy thanks to the citric acid. Still, we wouldn't reach for this style of Pringles again for either caviar pairing.
BBQ Pringles taste test
If you're a fan of the robust yet understated flavors of a lox bagel — smoked salmon or lox, onion, cream cheese, capers, and dill — the smoked trout roe and BBQ Pringle crisp could be the one for you. We get it, BBQ crisps with caviar, really? We also arrived skeptical that the flavored Pringles would simply overpower the satisfying pop of the fish eggs.
Instead, one of our tasters replied with a loud "mmhmm" at the first bite of BBQ Pringles and smoked trout roe. The sweetness and mesquite flavors of the BBQ match the smoked notes of the roe. The combination amps up the umami notes in the caviar, and the Pringle adds a zing from citric acid at the finish. Adding crème fraîche rounds out the flavor — for better or worse, it also muddles the notes of MSG and tomato powder — and includes a rich texture for a more substantial bite. Despite our skepticism, the trout and BBQ stood out for its fun kick of flavor and complexity.
The white sturgeon and BBQ crisps are also surprisingly good. Crème fraîche is a must because the contrast helps bring out the burst of freshness that the salinity of sturgeon eggs should give. One tester described the sturgeon caviar and BBQ Pringles as ideal for a party: "I would try one and then try one more immediately."
Original Pringles vs. potato chips and caviar
We wanted to compare the Original Pringles to the original Stewart-inspired trend to see if waffle chips are better. So, we bought Ruffles potato chips for comparison (and our own crème fraîche because a $140 kit is glaringly missing cream). Both the ridged Original Ruffles and Pringles Original include about the same amount of salt if anyone is counting.
The Original Pringle is quite substantial in terms of its potato origins, starchier, and more of a bite when compared to a Ruffles potato chip. The Pringles also impart much more taste into the combination. More potato flavor split our taste testers, but we all kept reaching for the hit of the Original Pringles over Ruffles. We all could agree that crème fraîche is necessary to make the snack feel more satiating.
In the end, the image of either chip topped with crème fraîche and white sturgeon caviar would make for the picture-perfect snack set out for guests. The fact the full flight leaves out the crème fraîche in the kit doesn't result in a total deal breaker. We can respect the purist approach. The creaminess isn't easily replaced with "natural flavors" from the chips, though.
Is it worth it to get the Crisps and Caviar kit?
Do we think you need to purchase the kit to complete your own taste test? Not in the least. The collection is giving a "why?" factor, especially because the trout roe is paired with our least favorite combination, the Sour Cream & Onion Pringles, as the most budget-friendly option. At this price, the "quiet luxury" feels a bit loud.
Will the sleek box (complete with a gold tray) make for an impressive gift? Absolutely. Carrying one of the ribboned handles into a party instead of the typical bottle of wine would be so chic — and likely result in some heavy ribbing until your loved ones tried a bite.
We recommend anyone curious about the Crisps and Caviar trend should jump in by purchasing the items individually. Seek out a salmon roe or smoked trout roe if you're looking for a discount caviar alternative. The Caviar Co. impressed us with its entry-level offerings and mission of sustainability. Pick up a can of the BBQ Pringles if you want a wild card (Original will do in a pinch).
You also can't go wrong with any style of traditional potato chip and crème fraîche, but dairy-free guests won't be disappointed if you decide to skip the cream. We did continue to reach for another white sturgeon and crème fraîche with a regular crisp, for what it's worth. Once you pop ...