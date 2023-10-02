Review: Pringles X The Caviar Co. Crisps And Caviar Collab Is A Tasty But Pricey Play On The TikTok Trend

You might have heard about the culinary trend of mixing so-called low foods with luxury items, as in caviar on potato chips. The salty combination is a step up from a "caviar bump," which includes licking the pile of fish eggs off your hand, and akin to chef David Chang's recommendation to add caviar to Popeye's biscuits. Naturally, major brands have sought to follow in the wake of this wave, which has led to a unique collaboration.

In the spirit of high-meet-low snacks, Pringles and The Caviar Co. joined forces. Tasting Table received a kit from the brand partnership in order to try a new take on the TikTok trend, dubbed Crisps and Caviar by the two companies. Did we jump at the chance to sample sustainably farmed caviar with the iconic can of chips ubiquitous to our childhood? You bet we did. Did we also squint at the idea of sampling roe with BBQ-flavored chips? Yes, also that.

Spending triple digitals on a snack that you can (at least partially) buy at a bodega should make anyone take pause. So, we dove into the caviar and potato chips taste test to give you all the details about whether this latest entry in the so-called "quiet luxury" trend is worth your time.