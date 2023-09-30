Court Tells Starbucks To Issue Equal Raises To Union And Nonunion Workers

Last year, then-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz declared that the coffee chain would bump up the pay of its non-union team members to $15 an hour. However, he said that Starbucks couldn't offer the same raises to employees of stores that chose to unionize as the move would need to be part of negotiations between Starbucks and the employee union, Starbucks Workers United (SWU). Recently, a federal judge recently ordered Starbucks to match pay raises and benefits given to non-union employees across the board regardless of union membership.

The judgment orders Starbucks to increase the pay of union employees to match their non-union colleagues as well as issue them lump sum payments reflecting the money they would have earned since the company's policy went into effect in August 2022. Union employees will also be afforded the same non-monetary perks that others have received, including more flexibility in their uniforms, increased leave for illnesses, and broader access to supervisors in regard to career advancement. For its part, Starbucks plans to appeal the ruling, claiming that they have merely been complying with rules governing labor negotiations.