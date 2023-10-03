Serve Fondue In A Pumpkin For Festive Fall Dinner Parties
When autumn's cooler temperatures arrive and pumpkin-flavored everything abounds, there's no better way to celebrate the season than with a steaming pot of pumpkin fondue. This delightful fusion of flavors combines the rich, earthy goodness of pumpkins with the creamy indulgence of classic cheese fondue, making it a perfect choice for gatherings and cozy evenings. Of course, serving up fondue in a real pumpkin also offers quite a memorable presentation.
Fortunately, there are two methods for crafting pumpkin fondue with one option being slightly easier than the other. The first approach is to make the fondue on the stovetop before pouring it into a clean, hollowed-out pumpkin with the top cut off. Or, if you prefer, you can add the ingredients to the pumpkin itself. Then, the fondue can melt while the pumpkin roasts in the oven.
Best of all, you can use one large pumpkin for a group or even smaller pumpkins for individual servings. Once your pumpkin fondue is ready, serve it up with crusty bread, apple slices, or roasted vegetables for dipping. Regardless of the pumpkins or the fondue method you choose, there are several tips that can ensure your pumpkin fondue is a hit.
Tips for the best fondue
One thing to consider as you prepare pumpkin fondue is where you cut the top off of the pumpkin to create a lid. Avoid cutting too low, which will shorten the sides of the pumpkin bowl and limit how much fondue you can make in it. Another tip to remember is to rub the inside of the hollowed-out pumpkin with a garlic clove to season the pumpkin and add more aromatic flavor. While you don't have to eat the pumpkin itself, it can be a delicious addition to scrape bits of pumpkin from the side as you dip.
Remember that fondue is a nuanced dish, so using quality ingredients will allow the flavors to shine through. For the key ingredient, cheese, Gruyère is a classic. With its exceptional nutty flavor and rich history, this highly meltable cheese pairs perfectly with other classic fondue ingredients such as garlic, white wine, and nutmeg. But it is important to buy Gruyère AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protégée) instead of gruyere-style cheeses. Unlike real Gruyère, gruyere-style cheeses often have an unpleasant aftertaste and might not melt as well.
Whether you're gathered around the table with friends or enjoying a cozy evening at home, pumpkin fondue brings the warmth and flavors of autumn straight to your plate. So, embrace the season's spirit and indulge in this festive fall twist on fondue that will leave you craving more with every delightful dip.