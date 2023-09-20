Buffalo Trace Is Coming To London With Its First Whiskey Distillery Outside The US

If you're a fan of whiskey, then you've likely sipped on a libation made by Buffalo Trace, a family-owned distillery based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The brand is known for its whiskeys, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Sazerac Rye, and Pappy Van Winkle. Soon, whiskey fans in the UK will be able to have a taste of this iconic American brand. Buffalo Trace has just announced that it is opening a distillery in London, the company's first location outside of the United States.

In a press release, CEO and President of Buffalo Trace Distillery Jake Wenz said, "We are honored to put down roots in the United Kingdom. Many spirits consumers are more familiar with bourbon's global whiskey counterparts, and Buffalo Trace Distillery London aims to offer a space to learn more about — and hopefully, fall in love with — our bourbon whiskey."

Buffalo Trace London will be located in Covent Garden at 32-33 Long Acre and is slated to open near the end of 2023. The 2,000-square-foot space has been completely renovated and decorated as a tribute to the original Kentucky distillery.