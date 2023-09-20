Buffalo Trace Is Coming To London With Its First Whiskey Distillery Outside The US
If you're a fan of whiskey, then you've likely sipped on a libation made by Buffalo Trace, a family-owned distillery based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The brand is known for its whiskeys, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Sazerac Rye, and Pappy Van Winkle. Soon, whiskey fans in the UK will be able to have a taste of this iconic American brand. Buffalo Trace has just announced that it is opening a distillery in London, the company's first location outside of the United States.
In a press release, CEO and President of Buffalo Trace Distillery Jake Wenz said, "We are honored to put down roots in the United Kingdom. Many spirits consumers are more familiar with bourbon's global whiskey counterparts, and Buffalo Trace Distillery London aims to offer a space to learn more about — and hopefully, fall in love with — our bourbon whiskey."
Buffalo Trace London will be located in Covent Garden at 32-33 Long Acre and is slated to open near the end of 2023. The 2,000-square-foot space has been completely renovated and decorated as a tribute to the original Kentucky distillery.
What to know about Buffalo Trace London's tasting experiences
The guests at Buffalo Trace London will be able to pick from two tasting flights. The first, titled Taste of the Trace, includes Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Sazerac Rye, Bourbon Cream, and a sample of a Buffalo and ginger ale cocktail if desired. Meanwhile, Tradition & Change: Crafting the Most Awarded American Whiskey, features White Dog Mash #1, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old, E.H. Taylor Small Batch, and a small serving of a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned. The price for a tasting varies, with a maximum cost of £29.99 ($37) as of September 2023.
In the press release, Global Brand Director Andrew Duncan described what consumers could expect from the tasting, stating, "Whether you're an existing fan of American whiskey, or if the category is entirely new to you, we're confident Buffalo Trace Distillery London will offer an experience and a pour that will delight every palate."
If you're interested in one of the tasting experiences, you can book an appointment through Buffalo Trace London's website. Reservations are expected to open within the next few weeks; meanwhile, you can join a waitlist to be notified. While walk-ins are welcome, the distillery encourages pre-booking.