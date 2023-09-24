The 15 Best Sushi Restaurants In Dallas
Looking for your new favorite sushi spot in Dallas? Though this Texas, is known for having some of the best Mexican restaurants and BBQ, you'll also find plenty of renowned sushi spots. Despite not being along the coast, many of these beloved restaurants boast incredibly fresh sashimi and creative rolls. Whether you're looking for a high-end spot with a coursed omakase experience or a more laid-back sushi bar that you can hit on the regular, there's something for every kind of sushi lover.
From low-key, neighborhood joints to lavish restaurants located in some of the finest hotels, the Dallas sushi scene is well worth exploring, both for locals and visitors. Enjoy an evening of sake and sashimi while you watch the sushi chef artfully prepare each bite, or order all of your favorite rolls and apps to go for a delicious dinner at home. Ready to cure your craving? Here are the 15 best sushi restaurants in Dallas!
Shinsei
Shinsei has been one of the most popular sushi restaurants in Dallas since it opened in 2006. In addition to the main dining room and sushi bar area, there is also a cozy upstairs, a lively lounge, a peaceful courtyard, and a private dining room. Shinsei is open for dinner Monday through Saturday, with lunch only on Fridays, and you'll find it packed pretty much throughout the entire week. The rolls are fresh and innovative, and the sashimi and nigiri never disappoint. Some signature items that you won't want to miss include the Hawaiian sashimi, Katina's crispy rice, and the Lovers roll.
However, if you want some cooked items in addition to sushi, there are plenty of options. From the crispy Brussels sprouts to the grilled Blue Point oysters, the cooked dishes boast bold flavors that provide a nice contrast to the sushi. Finally, don't forget to end with some chocolate spring rolls and the decadent banana parfait.
Uchi
When it comes to an upscale sushi experience, Uchi is a Dallas favorite. Originally hailing from Austin, Uchi was founded by James Beard Award‑winning chef Tyson Cole. In addition to being a great date night spot, Uchi also serves a killer happy hour every day. The menu features Japanese-inspired dishes with a modern twist, and you have the option to choose between a la carte ordering or pre-set tasting menus. The 10-course chef's tasting menu is a great way to get a true taste of what Uchi has to offer, but the seasonal omakase is full of fun surprises.
There is even a vegetarian menu for plant-based diners. That said, those hoping to build their ideal menu can order delicious dishes like the snow crab maki, masa crudo, or Wagyu tataki. There are also several different kinds of nigiri and sashimi such as Atlantic salmon, yellowtail, and flounder. For dessert, don't skip the fried milk.
Mr. Sushi
Located just outside of Dallas in Addison, Mr. Sushi is too special to not be included on this list. Despite being one of the best sushi restaurants in Dallas, Mr. Sushi has maintained a relatively low profile, remaining a consistent favorite for loyal and devout locals. The restaurant has a laid-back, hole-in-the-wall ambiance that is charming and enduring. Though there are tables in the restaurant, the sushi bar is definitely the best place to sit. Whether you're dining alone or with a significant other, nothing beats being able to watch the chefs work their magic right in front of you.
Enjoy a cucumber salad appetizer as soon as you sit down and get ready for some of the best nigiri in the city. The rolls are great, but the nigiri pieces offer a great bang for your buck. The slices of fish are thick and generous, and you'll easily get full from a feast of salmon, snow crab, yellowtail, and albacore. The Japanese scallop nigiri is also worth ordering, as is the sea eel.
Oishii
If you like unique rolls that you won't be able to find anywhere else, Oishii should be at the top of your Dallas sushi list. With three locations in the DFW area, Oishii is never too far. The original location is located on Wycliff Avenue, but it has since expanded to SMU Boulevard and even Plano. Though you can order standard nigiri and sashimi, the specialty rolls are what truly shine at Oishii. The Tribeca roll is without a doubt the most iconic and beloved roll on the menu, featuring triangle-shaped sushi sandwiches that are filled with salmon, shrimp chips, tempura flakes, avocado, and truffle oil.
If you prefer rolls without any rice, some great options include the Royce roll, opera roll, and Himalayan roll. The On the Border roll is a Tex-Mex-inspired creation that is topped with zesty pico de gallo. When it comes to appetizers, the seared tuna tataki is a foolproof option.
Tei Tei Robata Bar
Looking to enjoy fresh sushi and some classic robata dishes? Tei Tei is the ultimate place for sushi, grilled meats, and traditional Japanese cuisine. This restaurant has been a Dallas staple since it opened in 1998, and though charcoal grilling is the highlight of the menu, the sushi is just as impressive. The specials change daily, and there are always incredible offerings like fresh oysters, bluefin toro, and other rare delicacies.
On the standard menu, you'll find everything from salmon sashimi to octopus nigiri. The rolls are simple but consistent, with the snow crab California and spicy lobster being two of the most popular. Start off with sushi before moving on to some of the cooked items. If you're dining with a group, the whole fish is a great option, but it takes around an hour to prepare, so be sure to order ahead. The lamb chops and octopus legs are both also great picks.
Tei-An
Under the same ownership as Tei Tei, Tei-An is another Dallas favorite that specializes in sushi and soba noodles. The soba noodles are Tei-An's signature dish, but the sushi always manages to shine. Everything from the taste to the presentation of each dish is masterful. However, the omakase experience at Tei-An is an exclusive and one-of-a-kind meal that always concludes with a special, house-made soba noodles. There are only 16 seats for the omakase dinner, so be sure to make your reservation well in advance.
The menu and specials change daily, ensuring that the sashimi and sushi are as fresh as can be. Start with a platter of sashimi as you work toward the soba and other cooked dishes. The Edomae-style sushi is always presented with art in mind, and the extensive sake list takes your meal to the next level. You can also order a cocktail or wine if that's more to your taste.
Deep Sushi
Located in Deep Ellum, Deep Sushi is a locally-loved spot that has gained a loyal crowd of regulars. Deep Sushi has been a part of the community since 1996, and its creative preparations and attention to detail have allowed it to stand apart from the competition. In addition to being beautiful, the ahi tower is a mouthwatering appetizer that is made with a sushi rice base and topped with crab meat, avocado, and ahi tuna. If you visit during lunch, there are some solid sushi combos to check out. The Deep Sushi roll combo includes a California roll, shrimp tempura roll, and spider roll for only $21, at the time of publication.
If you prefer something lighter, the Yellowtail Heaven is spicy and flavorful, but the sashimi sampler lets you get a taste of Deep Sushi's most popular cuts. If you're craving something sweet, order the fried banana egg rolls or the sweetheart roll for dessert.
Shoyo
With only 13 seats in the entire restaurant, dinner at Shoyo is an unforgettable and exclusive treat. After being seated at the intimate sushi bar, guests indulge in an upscale omakase experience unlike anything else in Dallas. There are only two dinner seatings a night Tuesday through Saturday, along with another two lunch seatings on Sunday. Unfortunately, if you're a vegetarian, this is not the sushi spot for you. Gluten and soy allergies are also unable to be accommodated, but if you have any other food restrictions, be sure to email the restaurant at least two days in advance so that you can enjoy smooth sailing during your chef's choice dinner.
Since the menu changes daily, you'll never know what to expect apart from some unbelievable sushi and innovative bites. However, if you're to take things up a notch, pair your omakase experience with world-class wines and sake. The craft cocktails are also worth trying with some highlights being the yuzu 75 and the pornstar martini.
Namo Sushi
A dinner at Namo Sushi feels more like dining in Japan than it does in the West Village. If you can score a reservation on a Wednesday, you'll be treated to an exclusive Edomae omakase experience that is guided by the seasons. In order to snag a spot, you'll need to make your reservation on the first of the month at 10:00 a.m. sharp. The meal kicks off with four to five small plates that typically involve fresh veggies and fish. After that, you'll embark on a 10 to 12-course journey of quality nigiri before ending with dessert.
If you don't attend one of the two Wednesday night omakase seatings, you can explore the a la carte menu and try some of your personal favorites. The sake new style roll is made with salmon skin, wasabi salsa, and caramel dashi, proving just how inventive Namo Sushi truly is.
SASA Sushi
Those seeking a classic, no-fuss sushi bar experience will love SASA Sushi. In addition to all of the classic Japanese appetizers, guests will find more unique offerings like the edamame and ricotta dumplings on the menu. The soy broth and truffle oil add plenty of flavor to the sometimes bland ricotta and edamame combination, making them the perfect starter when you're craving something warm and comforting. Under the raw bar section of the menu, you'll find everything from uni shooters to a variety of carpaccios.
There are also several salads that are topped with sashimi, and the creamy ponzu dressing on the spicy tuna salad is incredibly tasty. The sushi and sashimi combos are a great deal for those looking to save while enjoying sushi. For example, the Sashimi A combo comes with 10 pieces of chef's choice sashimi, and the Sushi B combo comes with eight pieces of sushi with a spicy tuna roll.
Hibiki Sushi
Hibiki Sushi is another Deep Ellum sushi gem. The menu is simple but timeless, but the boats are definitely the star of the show. The boats are made for groups of two and three, but if you're with a larger group, you can always order enough boats to accommodate the whole table. The Texas Boats are more basic and include cooked items along with sushi, while the Sushi Boats are topped exclusively with nigiri, rolls, and sashimi. When it comes to appetizers, the cajun edamame puts a flavorful spin on a standard classic, while the sashimi cocktail comes coated in mouthwatering chef-special sauce.
The cucumber salad is a refreshing palate cleanser that is ideal between courses, but the squid salad is a surprising delight. From fried rice to noodles, there are plenty of hearty sides that you can order if you're worried that sushi won't fill you up. That said, the specialty rolls are pretty filling and creative.
Sushi Robata
Sushi Robata is an izakaya-style restaurant that is great for after-work drinks and dinner. However, if you're in need of a new go-to takeout spot, Sushi Robata is also a solid choice for simple sushi. The sushi combos are a great way to get your fix at lunch, and there are six different options to choose from. For example, Sushi A includes a California roll and yellowtail, tuna, salmon, white fish, and shrimp sushi. If you exclusively like tuna, there is an all-tuna combo, in addition to a salmon one. The chirashi bowl is also wonderful for lunch and is served alongside soup and salad.
Noodle fans will appreciate the wide selection of ramen, udon, and soba, and the pork cutlet plate always manages to cure a craving. At dinner, there are plenty of classic and creative sushi rolls to choose from, with some favorites being the white dragon roll and the Hokkai roll.
Ku Sushi
Its dim-lit interior and dark color palette make Ku Sushi a moody and romantic place for sushi in Dallas. From riceless rolls to nigiri, Ku Sushi has it all. If you're looking for something hearty and rich, the baked lobster dynamite roll is a great pick. The giant lobster roll with a whole lobster tail is another decadent favorite, while the Tears in Heaven roll uses smoked salmon and mustard to create a blast of flavors. That said, there are so many different specialty rolls to choose from, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to pick the right ones.
The riceless rolls are perfect for sushi lovers who want to focus on the fish. Enjoy a nice crunch when you eat the cucumber-wrapped Snow White roll, or spice things up with the red velvet roll. The deep-fried soft-shell crab makes for a great appetizer if you're craving something cooked, as does the baked yellowtail collar.
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
With two locations in Preston Hollow and Uptown, Blue Sushi Sake Grill is a great go-to no matter what part of town you're in. One of the best things about dining at Blue Sushi Sake Grill is the fact the restaurant is very conscious about where the fish is sourced from. Being a part of the Conscious Earth program ensures that sustainable fishing practices are at the forefront of priorities and that the planet is protected as much as possible. Both locations in Dallas boast an energetic and upbeat vibe, featuring modern decor with a blue color theme.
Some can't-miss starters include the charred edamame, cherry bomb nigiri, and truffle salmon sashimi. If raw fish isn't your favorite, there are several cooked maki rolls to explore such as Snow White roll with crispy sea bass and the tempura fried Hawaiian roll. If you're looking to order takeout, you can also opt for the build-your-own sushi box which comes with eight maki rolls of your choice.
Nobu Dallas
No matter what part of the country you're in, Nobu is always a good idea. Considering it is one of the most famous sushi restaurants in the world, Nobu tends to be a popular pick for locals and visitors alike. Located in the lobby of the Hotel Crescent Court, this sleek restaurant is the ultimate place for cocktails and caviar-topped sashimi. Start things off with the lychee martini and spicy edamame before diving into the sushi.
The top-notch nigiri is always fresh, but the more unique carpaccios and tatakis shouldn't be missed. Some highlights include the tuna tataki with crispy onion, yellowtail and jalapeño carpaccio, and crispy rice with spicy salmon. The Nobu tacos are also iconic, and you can choose everything from tuna to snow crab to lobster to Japanese Wagyu. If you're a fan of hand roll, be sure to order a few for the table before ending on a sweet note with the miso cappuccino.