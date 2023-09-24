The 15 Best Sushi Restaurants In Dallas

Looking for your new favorite sushi spot in Dallas? Though this Texas, is known for having some of the best Mexican restaurants and BBQ, you'll also find plenty of renowned sushi spots. Despite not being along the coast, many of these beloved restaurants boast incredibly fresh sashimi and creative rolls. Whether you're looking for a high-end spot with a coursed omakase experience or a more laid-back sushi bar that you can hit on the regular, there's something for every kind of sushi lover.

From low-key, neighborhood joints to lavish restaurants located in some of the finest hotels, the Dallas sushi scene is well worth exploring, both for locals and visitors. Enjoy an evening of sake and sashimi while you watch the sushi chef artfully prepare each bite, or order all of your favorite rolls and apps to go for a delicious dinner at home. Ready to cure your craving? Here are the 15 best sushi restaurants in Dallas!