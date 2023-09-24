Your Favorite Hard Seltzer Could Be A Tasty Wine Spritzer Enhancement

When deciding on a hard seltzer for wine spritzers, you want to go with a flavor that won't overpower the flavor of the wine. If you don't already have a favorite brand and need recommendations, Tasting Table ranked 15 popular hard seltzer brands to figure out which ones are most worth your time and money. Near the top of the list was Ashland, which has plenty of flavors to choose from that would complement the wine, including ginger peach, watermelon, tangerine, and lime. You could also opt for the popular Truly brand — Truly's cherry, citrus squeeze, or grapefruit flavors may make for nice fruit note in a spritzer.

Then, of course, there's the wine. Both whites and reds can work in a spritzer. Your best bet for white wines will be those that are dry and have fruity notes to them, such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio. You want to stick with the dry wines so the spritzer doesn't end up too sweet, which could get in the way of its refreshing nature. If you're not in the mood for white wine, then some of the best wines for a red wine spritzer include Sangiovese, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Franc. Really, the possibilities are endless so don't be afraid to get creative and mix and match some flavors and wines to see what you like the best.