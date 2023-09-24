Your Favorite Hard Seltzer Could Be A Tasty Wine Spritzer Enhancement
Hard seltzers are the perfect drink choice if you're looking for something light and refreshing — that also contains alcohol. But, as it turns out, you can actually use your favorite hard seltzer to get creative in making other alcoholic drinks, such as a wine spritzer.
Wine spritzers are actually quite easy to make yourself — along with wine, the other ingredients consist of just club soda, bitters, and some sort of citrus. But what if you replaced the club soda with a hard seltzer? The outcome is just as refreshing but packs a bigger punch (just keep in mind that the alcohol content will, of course, be higher with this makeshift recipe). Plus, this gives you the opportunity to experiment with different flavors, seeing as hard seltzer comes in numerous flavors — cherry, lemon, grapefruit, you name it. You may be thinking that there are so many hard seltzer options out there — as well as so many wine options — so where do you start?
The best hard seltzers — and wines — to make a delicious extra boozy wine spritzer
When deciding on a hard seltzer for wine spritzers, you want to go with a flavor that won't overpower the flavor of the wine. If you don't already have a favorite brand and need recommendations, Tasting Table ranked 15 popular hard seltzer brands to figure out which ones are most worth your time and money. Near the top of the list was Ashland, which has plenty of flavors to choose from that would complement the wine, including ginger peach, watermelon, tangerine, and lime. You could also opt for the popular Truly brand — Truly's cherry, citrus squeeze, or grapefruit flavors may make for nice fruit note in a spritzer.
Then, of course, there's the wine. Both whites and reds can work in a spritzer. Your best bet for white wines will be those that are dry and have fruity notes to them, such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio. You want to stick with the dry wines so the spritzer doesn't end up too sweet, which could get in the way of its refreshing nature. If you're not in the mood for white wine, then some of the best wines for a red wine spritzer include Sangiovese, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Franc. Really, the possibilities are endless so don't be afraid to get creative and mix and match some flavors and wines to see what you like the best.