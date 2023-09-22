San Francisco Is Home To America's Oldest Dim Sum Restaurant

It takes more than good luck for a restaurant to mark its 100th anniversary — and keep going. It takes dedicated owners, great food, and, usually, a prime location. San Francisco's Hang Ah Tea Room has two out of three going for it. Established in 1920, Hang Ah Tea Room occupies a nondescript storefront tucked down a pedestrian alley steps from Chinatown's Sacramento Street. It's in an unassuming location opposite the city's Willy "Woo-Woo" Wong Playground. Tourists in search of dim sum routinely seek out the spot because of its heritage. It's been widely covered in travel guides as the oldest dim sum restaurant in the United States (although New York City's Nom Wah Tea Parlor, also established in 1920, contends that claim).

That's all well and good, but the true mark of a good restaurant of any caliber — especially a historic landmark restaurant — is whether or not it has a local following. Hang Ah Tea Room checks that box, too. In early 2023, San Francisco lifestyle vlogger Rose Catherine shared highlights from a recent visit, asserting Hang Ah Tea Room serves "the most authentic dim sum I've ever had outside of China." The vlogger also gave a special shoutout to a few favorite selections including the Hang Ah purse dumpling, pan-fried turnip cake, fried stuffed tofu, and wonton with Hang Ah's special chili sauce. That's barely scratching the surface of the menu, but before we dive into dim sum, let's take a look back at where it all began.