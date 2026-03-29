Replicate Texas Roadhouse's Loaded Baked Potatoes At Home With Just 4 Ingredients

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A baked potato is a hearty, filling meal on its own, but it's also a side that you'll often see with a steak dinner. And Texas Roadhouse is a chain restaurant with one of the absolute best loaded baked potatoes. In fact, the dish is ranked even higher than all other sides and even some steaks in our ranking of the most popular Texas Roadhouse menu items. So, it's only logical that copycat recipes have popped up to help you replicate those crisp-skinned and soft-centered loaded baked potatoes at home. And the good news is that you only need four ingredients for a Texas Roadhouse loaded baked potato dupe: Butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon.

Some recommend coating washed and dried russet spuds in a cooking oil spray like this olive oil version from Pam, then applying a generous portion of coarse sea salt before baking them, not forgetting to pierce them with a skewer or fork first. You could simply brush on olive oil if you'd rather not include the additives in the spray. The thin layer of oil and salt seasons the potato skins and makes them extra crispy to contrast the tender, pillowy interior. But one Texas Roadhouse customer on Reddit asserts, "They are coated in bacon fat and flakey salt before they're cooked." So, for a fully authentic Roadhouse version, coat them with repurposed bacon grease leftover after frying the strips you'll use to load the cooked potato. Patience is needed for the perfect potatoes, as they'll take at least an hour in a 375 degrees Fahrenheit oven. Once you pull them out, split them down the middle and load them up.