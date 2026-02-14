The Only Dairy You Should Use For A Perfect McGriddle Omelet

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although nothing beats a McDonald's breakfast sandwich straight from the source, sometimes you just can't make it to the Golden Arches before the morning menu cut-off. In which case, our copycat sausage McGriddle is a pretty solid stand-in, offering the same sweet and savory flavors and iconic contrast of fluffy and crispy textures. While nailing the pancake-y buns and crisping up the sausage patties are crucial parts of ensuring your homemade McGriddle turns out just right, crafting the perfect omelet is equally important. For a McGriddle omelet that rivals the real thing, whisking some full-fat dairy into your eggy mixture is a must.

At its simplest, an omelet can be prepared by beating eggs until smooth. While eggs naturally boast a decent amount of moisture and fat that allow for a creamy bite once cooked, introducing a splash of dairy (to create a sort of custard) will dramatically elevate taste and texture. This is because the liquid provides extra moisture, which will turn into steam and produce a lighter, airier omelet. Rather than opt for just any kind of dairy, however, a full-fat dairy option like heavy cream will produce the richest, silkiest, and most tender result as its increased fat content keeps tough proteins from bonding and disperses more evenly throughout the eggy mixture. Not to mention that heavy cream also adds an especially decadent flavor that better complements and contrasts the other elements in your McGriddle.