Here's Why You Need To Be Air Frying Grapefruit

Including more fruit in your regular meal rotation doesn't have to be boring. There are many delicious ways to prepare all your wholesome favorites, including in a fresh fruit salad, baking, bruleeing, and even air-frying them. Though not the most popular citrus fruit available — largely due to its typically bitter taste — grapefruit has long been overlooked as one of the fruits you need to start air-frying.

If bruleed grapefruit is a total breakfast game-changer, then its air-fried counterpart is an out-of-this-world and slightly more hands-off style upgrade. Simply slice a grapefruit in half, sprinkle with your choice of sweetener, and place the halves in your air fryer skin-side down to crisp in mere minutes. The most important thing about the air-frying process is the way it helps to elevate the sweetness of your grapefruit by allowing it to caramelize and concentrating the sugars.

This cooking method is quick and easy, requiring minimal effort and making room for plenty of culinary creativity. It takes between five and seven minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for the air-frying and a few minutes to let the citrus cool before removing it to enjoy. As far as sweeteners, additions, toppings, and serving styles, it's entirely up to you. Air-fried grapefruit makes a superb breakfast, a luxurious dessert, and can be used in a number of delightful ways.