Here's Why You Need To Be Air Frying Grapefruit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Including more fruit in your regular meal rotation doesn't have to be boring. There are many delicious ways to prepare all your wholesome favorites, including in a fresh fruit salad, baking, bruleeing, and even air-frying them. Though not the most popular citrus fruit available — largely due to its typically bitter taste — grapefruit has long been overlooked as one of the fruits you need to start air-frying.
If bruleed grapefruit is a total breakfast game-changer, then its air-fried counterpart is an out-of-this-world and slightly more hands-off style upgrade. Simply slice a grapefruit in half, sprinkle with your choice of sweetener, and place the halves in your air fryer skin-side down to crisp in mere minutes. The most important thing about the air-frying process is the way it helps to elevate the sweetness of your grapefruit by allowing it to caramelize and concentrating the sugars.
This cooking method is quick and easy, requiring minimal effort and making room for plenty of culinary creativity. It takes between five and seven minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for the air-frying and a few minutes to let the citrus cool before removing it to enjoy. As far as sweeteners, additions, toppings, and serving styles, it's entirely up to you. Air-fried grapefruit makes a superb breakfast, a luxurious dessert, and can be used in a number of delightful ways.
Tips for a perfect air-fried grapefruit
It's important to consider the different types of grapefruit when determining which is best suited to your taste preferences, as well as the capacity of your specific air fryer. Ruby red is among the sweeter varieties, which would become even sweeter in the air-frying process. After cutting the grapefruit in half, it's a good idea to use a coconut oil spray or similar before adding any spices or seasonings. The oil will help your cinnamon and sugar stick to the surface of your grapefruit, and the coconut flavor will be complementary to the overall taste of the fried fruit.
There are plenty of different sweeteners to choose from if you want to add some crunch and extra flavor to your grapefruit prior to air-frying. This can be plain white sugar, raw sugar, monkfruit sweetener, brown sugar, or any other sweetener of your choice. If you're planning to include cinnamon, upgrade it with an extra hint of clove and ginger or a sprinkle of store-bought pumpkin pie spice.
As for serving, you can add a dollop of plain Greek yogurt on top with a sprinkle of extra warming spices on top, like freshly grated nutmeg or even a drizzle of honey. If you're planning to eat this for breakfast, you might also try it with a topping of cottage cheese and granola for a sort of upside-down and elevated twist on a standard halved grapefruit with cottage cheese.