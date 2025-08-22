Win A Culinary Trip To Greece With Cat Cora & John DeLucie, Sponsored By CookUnity

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Opa! Jet-setters, trivia fans, and Greek food aficionados alike, it's time to test your knowledge for a chance to join Iron Chef Cat Cora and one of New York's most renowned chefs, Chef John DeLucie, on the ultimate culinary adventure in mythical Greece. And all you have to do is Play the Trivia!

Beyond getting the opportunity to enjoy all the Greek dishes you need to try at least once, this valuable experience will teach you even more about the essential Greek ingredients you love, while allowing you to soak in all the wonders of an ancient coastal country beside two of the world's best chefs. Get your game on and play your very best for a chance to win one of five coveted spots to go to Greece on an all-inclusive trip, which includes flights, accommodations, exclusive dinners, and other curated experiences. Each winner will be allowed to choose one travel companion to join them for this special event, so clear your calendars on October 15th-19th for the opportunity of a lifetime.

This opportunity is being made possible by the innovative chef-to-consumer meal marketplace, CookUnity, which sends gourmet meals from award-winning chefs (including Cat Cora and John DeLucie, of course!) to the doorsteps of the masses.