16 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Fresh Fruit

As a grocery store operations manager responsible for overall store conditions and customer experience, I'm always interested in how people shop, what they overlook, and what leads to satisfaction or disappointment once they get home. Helping people have the best shopping experience includes making sure they leave with fresh fruit that's not just beautiful but truly flavorful and delicious.

Choosing great fruit is more than luck, however. I call it a sensory practice. The most successful shoppers use all five senses to guide them. They don't rely solely on appearances. Yes, sight matters: vibrant color, intact skin, and a healthy sheen can suggest quality, but so can smell, weight, and texture. A sweet aroma is a sign of ripeness. Heft can indicate juiciness. A gentle squeeze can tell you whether a peach will be melting and luscious or rock-hard and unripe. Even sound comes into play — watermelons, for instance, reveal their ripeness with a deep, hollow thump.

So no, great fruit doesn't just happen. It's chosen. It's stored well for freshness. It's enjoyed at the right moment. In this guide, we'll walk through common mistakes people make when selecting fruit so you can shop effectively and enjoy every juicy bite.