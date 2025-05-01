Del Real Provides A Taste Of Abuela's Cooking With Authentic Hispanic Foods
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
I've always had a curious appetite and a desire to experience a wide variety of food. The staples of my childhood home were mostly Eastern European-style meat and potato dishes that I loved. Growing up in Southern California meant that I could be exposed to many unique foods and cuisines from all over the world just by wandering outside my own backyard. I grew up to be a foodie that loves to eat as much as I love to cook, having inherited the gesture of food as a love language from my Mother and Grandmother.
Discovering Del Real Foods was a total game-changer that allowed me to add new dishes into my regular meal rotation while providing a familiar sense of warmth and comfort. Being a Los Angeles native, I've had carnitas and tamales plenty of times, but never thought I could make anything nearly as good on my own. The selection of satisfying favorite foods that I can easily prepare either in the microwave or on the stovetop has me reaching for Del Real anytime I'm at the grocery store, wondering what meals to plan for the week ahead. Even more enticing is Del Real's emphasis on authentic flavors, exemplifying the fact that "real is better" with its new Abuela Intelligence campaign. Del Real's love of good foods that are "Abuela-approved" drives home the importance of family-loved, tried-and-true recipes. In a world so dominated by artificial intelligence, Del Real argues that "the best AI is Abuela Intelligence."
Powered by Abuela Intelligence
What really touched my heart about Del Real Foods is its commitment to authenticity on all fronts. Its insistence that "the best AI is Abuela Intelligence" is more than just a fun play on words. It underscores the importance of good food made with wholesome ingredients that pay loving tribute to generations of traditional cooking powered by the wit and wisdom of Abuelas from all walks of life. In a world in which mass production dilutes the quality of so many products, Del Real challenges this by bringing even more realness, deliciousness, and warmth to the table. That means food made with fresh ingredients you'd find at home (not artificial additives) and dishes inspired by real recipes that have endured through generations. Knowing the love of food and family that was instilled in me by my own Bubbie (Yiddish for grandmother) I can absolutely appreciate this dedication to meals made with love that are accessible and easy to prepare.
It's wonderful to see all the ways that Del Real highlights the importance of family, food, and traditional cooking with its "Powered by Abuela Intelligence" campaign. I can't wait to see the new Del Real commercial making its TV debut across California on Cinco de Mayo! Even better, Del Real is showing real grandmotherly love to shoppers with "Abuela's Treat," a coupon for two dollars off the purchase of Del Real Foods at participating retailers. And Del Real Foods will also be hosting a contest called "Ultimate Abuela," with more details to come later on in summer, 2025.
Carnitas that taste authentic
I didn't grow up eating pork products, but as I got older and expanded my culinary horizons even further, I found carnitas and fell in love. I'm still pretty selective about which pork dishes I enjoy and even more so about the ones I prepare on my own at home, so discovering Del Real's carnitas offered me a convenient way to occasionally indulge in a newer-to-me favorite dish without the hassle of loading a crock pot or standing over a hot stove. These succulent, pull-apart carnitas are made with a simple list of ingredients that yield tremendous slightly-smokey flavor and incomparable versatility.
It takes less than 10 minutes on the stovetop or about five minutes in the microwave to prepare the carnitas, which reduces my time in the kitchen significantly without sacrificing the delicious and authentic flavors. I prefer to prepare the carnitas in a skillet on the stovetop and let them get a little crispy before serving. After I've transferred the carnitas out of the skillet and onto a separate plate, I'll use the same skillet to warm up a handful of corn tortillas for tacos and prepare a tangy avocado crema to drizzle on top. Other times, I'll build a towering plate of carnitas nachos with my favorite crave-worthy guacamole recipe on the side. They're also perfect for sliders, quesadillas, salads, and so much more.
Next-level tamales
Having lived in Los Angeles my entire life, I know it's home to a number of the best Mexican restaurants and so many incredible dishes. Tamales have long been one of my favorite foods, but I've always shied away from the labor-intensive process of making them from scratch, knowing how difficult they are to perfect at home. Del Real's impressive selection of tamales has allowed me to take my go-to restaurant order and have it ready on my plate in a matter of minutes.
My favorites are the beef in red sauce (there are pork and chicken options too) and the cheese and green chili flavors, but I also like to pick up a couple of different flavors when I'm shopping to mix up my mealtime. The masa is always soft and just the right taste and consistency to house any of the many fillings that you can choose from. Cutting into that first bite of a tamale, you can clearly see that Del Real doesn't skimp on the filling or flavor. Being microwaveable makes these super easy to enjoy in just a few minutes, but I also love taking the extra 10 or so minutes to warm up the tamales in a steamer basket on the stovetop for a more authentic feel and to fill my kitchen with the smell of steaming tamales.
No matter the kitchen you grew up in, there's room for everyone at the table to share in the delights of food from all over the world. Having my favorite tamales and carnitas within close reach keeps me coming back to Del Real Foods time and time again. And the love for Abuelas from all walks of life reminds me of the power of food as a love language and a way to exchange and appreciate both familiar favorites and new-to-you dishes that can be ready to enjoy in a matter of minutes.