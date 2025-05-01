Del Real Provides A Taste Of Abuela's Cooking With Authentic Hispanic Foods

Having lived in Los Angeles my entire life, I know it's home to a number of the best Mexican restaurants and so many incredible dishes. Tamales have long been one of my favorite foods, but I've always shied away from the labor-intensive process of making them from scratch, knowing how difficult they are to perfect at home. Del Real's impressive selection of tamales has allowed me to take my go-to restaurant order and have it ready on my plate in a matter of minutes.

My favorites are the beef in red sauce (there are pork and chicken options too) and the cheese and green chili flavors, but I also like to pick up a couple of different flavors when I'm shopping to mix up my mealtime. The masa is always soft and just the right taste and consistency to house any of the many fillings that you can choose from. Cutting into that first bite of a tamale, you can clearly see that Del Real doesn't skimp on the filling or flavor. Being microwaveable makes these super easy to enjoy in just a few minutes, but I also love taking the extra 10 or so minutes to warm up the tamales in a steamer basket on the stovetop for a more authentic feel and to fill my kitchen with the smell of steaming tamales.

No matter the kitchen you grew up in, there's room for everyone at the table to share in the delights of food from all over the world. Having my favorite tamales and carnitas within close reach keeps me coming back to Del Real Foods time and time again. And the love for Abuelas from all walks of life reminds me of the power of food as a love language and a way to exchange and appreciate both familiar favorites and new-to-you dishes that can be ready to enjoy in a matter of minutes.