Here's How Much Lead Is In Costco's Kirkland Brand Cinnamon

Lead levels in everyday foods have emerged as a serious concern for consumers, leading to several recent recalls. That includes lead-tainted cinnamon in applesauce and apple puree products popular with young children, resulting in at least 500 cases of lead poisoning. That begs the questions of how widespread the problem is and which cinnamon products to avoid. The nonprofit organization Consumer Reports provides some valuable insights after testing the lead content in major cinnamon brands, including Costco's Kirkland Signature cinnamon.

Costco sells its store-brand cinnamon in characteristically large 10.7-ounce containers, labeled as Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon. With enticingly low prices, it's a fair guess the company moves a lot of cinnamon through 800-plus worldwide warehouse locations. Consumer Reports placed Costco's Kirkland Signature cinnamon in a middle category of "Okay to Use," due to its measured lead content on 0.80 ppm (parts per million). That's just under the criteria for placement in the "Don't Use" category, which encompasses 12 cinnamon products with lead levels above 1 ppm.

Costco cinnamon joins other well-known brands in the okay-ish category, including Trader Joe's, The Spice Lab, and the Target-owned Good & Gather. While Costco's product hovers near the highest in that category for lead content of 0.80 ppm, others are considerably lower, including McCormick and Simply Organic, at 0.23 and 0.28 ppm, respectively. Putting this in perspective requires a closer look at what levels are considered acceptable, and how lead makes its way into cinnamon and other spices.