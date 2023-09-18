Vegetable Oil Is The Secret To A Polished Range Hood

Using vegetable oil to take out the stubborn grime on your range hood might seem counterproductive at first. After all, cooking oil fumes are a big part of what your range hood is sucking up to begin with! However, there's a scientific explanation for this handy trick, summed up nicely by the phrase "like dissolves like."

The grimy layer that accumulates on range hoods is primarily a mix of grease and dust particles that have clumped together over time. Since vegetable oil is lipid-based, it can naturally dissolve other lipids, such as the grease that accumulates on the hood. When you apply a bit of vegetable oil to the range hood, it works to dissolve those greasy particles and forms a coating around the grime to help loosen it from the surface.

Cleaning with vegetable oil holds one extra secret benefit, too. If your range hood is made of stainless steel, using cooking oil can actually restore its shine. Just as you'd season a cast iron pan with oil to protect it, the same principle applies to your range hood. The oil creates a shiny, protective layer that not only enhances its appearance but also shields it against future dirt, grime, and even fingerprints.